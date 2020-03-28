|
|
CAMERON Ewen Peter 1.9.1940 - 26.3.2020
Passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Louise. Much loved father and father in law of Ross and Sandi, Andrea and stepdaughter Alison and husband Brendan. Beloved grandfather of Ellie, Lara, Riley, Morgan, Ewen, Blake & Ryan.
Today, tomorrow our whole lives through,
we will always love and remember you.
The Cameron family would like to advise that a memorial service to celebrate the life of Ewen will be confirmed and held at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 28, 2020