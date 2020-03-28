Home

Ewen Peter CAMERON


1940 - 2020
Ewen Peter CAMERON Notice
CAMERON Ewen Peter 1.9.1940 - 26.3.2020



Passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of Louise. Much loved father and father in law of Ross and Sandi, Andrea and stepdaughter Alison and husband Brendan. Beloved grandfather of Ellie, Lara, Riley, Morgan, Ewen, Blake & Ryan.



Today, tomorrow our whole lives through,

we will always love and remember you.



The Cameron family would like to advise that a memorial service to celebrate the life of Ewen will be confirmed and held at a later date.



Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 28, 2020
