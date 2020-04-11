Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Faith Lillie LOCKE


1929 - 2020
Faith Lillie LOCKE Notice
LOCKE (nee Aitkens) Faith Lillie 13.12.1929 - 6.4.2020 Passed away peacefully in the Harry Jarvis Wing, Holbrook Hospital, with her loving husband Murray at her side. A much loved mother to Lesley, Jenny, Robyn and Wendy. An attentive grandmother to Krista, Phoebe, Elliot, Peta, Alice, Lucy, Adrian, Lloyd, Hannah, Ananya and Serena. A loving sister to Dr John Aitkens and Dr Ward Aitkens. A woman of enormous energy, compassion, generosity and a great community spirit. She will be sadly missed. When restrictions are lifted a memorial service will be held in Holbrook to celebrate her long and joyous life.



Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 11, 2020
