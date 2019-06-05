|
MCWATERS (Hutchieson) Flora Agnes 23.03.1926 - 02.06.2019
Formerly of Springdale Heights. Passed away peacefully at Westmont Baranduda on Sunday 2nd June 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of Gordon (dec). Loved mother of David, Paul, and Jane. Mother-in-law to Teresa, Lynne, and Don. Sister of Heather (dec), John (dec), Joseph (dec), Barbara (dec), Robert, and Ellen. Much loved grandma to Ryan, Heath, Chelsea, Bella, Ashleigh-Jane, and Clancy, and their partners. Great grandma of Nathan, Talia, Sarah, and Jonathan.
Her pleasures were simple, her needs were few if her family was happy, then she was too. She gave us love in the fullest measure, care, devotion and memories to treasure. She shared our hopes, our dreams, our tears, thank you, Mum, for all those wonderful years.
Published in The Border Mail on June 5, 2019