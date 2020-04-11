|
|
MCLEAN (Platt) Frances Deidre Yvonne 23.8.1939~5.4.2020
Youngest of 8 children of William and Rose Ann Platt (Moss). Survived by her loving brother Clarence (99 years). Passed away on Sunday, 5th April, 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly beloved wife of Don (dec). Loving and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Ros, Darrell and Elsa, Alison and Peter and Adrian. Adored Grandma to Mitchell, Lachlan, Rory, Giulia, Jaimi and Boyd.
'Reunited with our Dad,
So missed and loved'
A private cremation will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 11, 2020