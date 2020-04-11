Home

Frances Deidre Yvonne MCLEAN


1939 - 2020
Frances Deidre Yvonne MCLEAN Notice
MCLEAN (Platt) Frances Deidre Yvonne 23.8.1939~5.4.2020

Youngest of 8 children of William and Rose Ann Platt (Moss). Survived by her loving brother Clarence (99 years). Passed away on Sunday, 5th April, 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly beloved wife of Don (dec). Loving and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Ros, Darrell and Elsa, Alison and Peter and Adrian. Adored Grandma to Mitchell, Lachlan, Rory, Giulia, Jaimi and Boyd.



'Reunited with our Dad,

So missed and loved'



A private cremation will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 11, 2020
