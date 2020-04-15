|
|
CAIELLO Francesco Passed away at Illoura Aged Care on April 9, 2020 - Aged 89 Years. Loving husband of Ida (dec). Loved father and father in law of Lucy and Peter, Rosa and Gary. Adored nonno of Melissa, Alana and Karl. Special thanks to the Medical staff, Palliative care and the team at Illoura for all their care. Peacefully sleeping. Private funeral arrangements . John & Christine Haddrick Wangaratta 03 5722 2525 Mt Beauty 03 5754 4050 northeastfunerals.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 15, 2020