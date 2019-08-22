|
|
Stacpoole
Francis William
Frank (Stacky)
Frank passed away peacefully at Estia Health Wodonga on 21/08/2019 after a long illness. Frank is survived by his loving wife Margaret. He was the loving and cheeky father of Violet and proud grandfather of Kayle and Jack. He was the loving second Father of Sharon, Barbara and Jody, and fond grandfather of their families. Loving brother of Marion (Dec), Vic (Dec) and Gordon (Cobram). A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Parkland Christian Chapel Cnr. Brockley St and Roseland Rd. Wodonga at 11.30am on 26/8/2019.
Conway Funeral Home
(02) 6024 1093
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 22, 2019