Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Stacpoole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis William "Stacky" Stacpoole


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Francis William "Stacky" Stacpoole Notice
Stacpoole

Francis William

Frank (Stacky)

Frank passed away peacefully at Estia Health Wodonga on 21/08/2019 after a long illness. Frank is survived by his loving wife Margaret. He was the loving and cheeky father of Violet and proud grandfather of Kayle and Jack. He was the loving second Father of Sharon, Barbara and Jody, and fond grandfather of their families. Loving brother of Marion (Dec), Vic (Dec) and Gordon (Cobram). A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Parkland Christian Chapel Cnr. Brockley St and Roseland Rd. Wodonga at 11.30am on 26/8/2019.

Conway Funeral Home

(02) 6024 1093
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.