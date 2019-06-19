Home

Gail Lorraine WOOD


1948 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Gail Lorraine WOOD Notice
WOOD (Gill) Gail Lorraine Passed away on Sunday 16th June 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of David (dec). Adored sister of Bob (dec), Lyn and Geoff. Mother of Ricky and Mandy and their families. Grandma to Katelyn and Branden. Great grandma to Tiarna and Jackson.



Always In Our Hearts



A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs Gail Wood will be held on Thursday 27th June 2019 at the Tangambalanga Community Hall, commencing at 1.30pm. A private cremation will be held.



Published in The Border Mail on June 19, 2019
