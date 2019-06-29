Home

Cox Garry 19.6.49 - 30.6.2018 One precious to our hearts has gone, the voice we loved is still, the place made vacant at our meal table, can never more be filled. Our Father in His wisdom called the one His love had given, and so on earth the body lies, his soul is safe in Heaven. He whom we love went out of sight, but never out of mind, he is cherished in our hearts, of those he left behind. Loving and kind in all his ways, beautiful memories he left behind. We miss you everyday. Loved always, Lynne, Damian, Tamara, Zoe, Vida, Chelsea, Ross, Mia, Lucy and Ava.
Published in The Border Mail on June 29, 2019
