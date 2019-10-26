Home

Garry KOEHLER

Garry KOEHLER Notice
KOEHLER Garry 23/5/1955 - 21/10/2019 After a hard fought battle with cancer passed away peacefully in Hervey Bay. Devoted husband of Judy adored dad of Sarah, Jeremy, Damon (dec). Poppy to Shaylee, Evie, Georgia (dec) Sienna, Ashton. Eldest son of Gwen and Wal (both dec). Loved brother and brother in law of Sue & Brian (Nicholson), Wayne & Leanne, Rick & Sam. Uncle to Aaron, Ben, Laura, Jay, Aimee (dec), Omni and Arrow. "The family chain is broken and will never be the same but as we are called one by one the chain will link again." Keep singing big brother. Service in Albury mid November details to follow.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 26, 2019
