Garry Shaun MEAKER


1981 - 2019
Garry Shaun MEAKER Notice
MEAKER Garry Shaun Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, 19th August 2019. Loved son of Karen Kennedy. Loved brother to Dale, Joshua, Kyle, Derrien, Brayden, Naomie, Rebecca and Nadia (dec'd). Cherished step-father to Riley, Maxie and Keeanne. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 37 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Garry Meaker will be held at the Hillston Uniting Church, 34 Gratton Street, Hillston on Thursday, 12th September 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 9, 2019
