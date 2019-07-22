|
|
LIVINGSTONE Garry Thomas Of 'Pembrae' Urana. Passed away peacefully at Urana Hospital on Friday, 19th July 2019. Beloved husband of Goldie (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Kym & Kevin, Tracey & Peter and Gavin & Karen. Grandfather to Bradley, Greg, Sarah, Jason, Rowan, Allan, Justin and Jacq. Great-grandfather to his 8 great-grandchildren. Aged 81 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
In our hearts you will always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
'We will miss you Pop'
A Graveside Service to Celebrate Garry's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 24th July 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations to Urana Hospital Auxiliary in lieu of flowers would be appreciated and accepted at the Service.
Published in The Border Mail on July 22, 2019