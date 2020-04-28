|
BOYLE Gary John 16/11/1955- 25/4/2020 Passed away peacefully after a long battle at the Albury Cancer Centre. Gone fishing pain free Dearly loved and loving husband of Heather, of 37 years Devoted father and father in-law to Bianca and Cameron. Adored Pa to Kuper. The family of Gary would sincerely like to thank the staff at the Northeast Health Wangaratta, Albury Cancer Centre, Dr Gavin Frawley and Dr Alex Armstrong for their dedication and support. A celebration of Gary's life will be held when we can gather again as this is what he wanted. A donation made in Gary's memory to the Albury Cancer Centre at www.awcancertrust.org.au/make-a-donation/ would be most appreciated. ~~~~~~~~~~ Gary you are my world, when you left me my heart broke but I knew you were at peace and out of pain. You fought so hard to stay with us, but it wasn't meant to be. You will always have a place in my heart that no one can replace. Your loving wife Heather. ~~~~~~~~~~ Dad and Pa Now at peace, no more pain, enjoying your favourite pastime fishing. Loving and loved devoted father and father in law of Bianca and Cameron and cherished Pa to Kuper. Many memories created and shared over the years. Will always will be in our hearts and sorely missed. Rest In Peace
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 28, 2020