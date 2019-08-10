|
HOUNSELL Geoffrey Allan 'Cango'
Passed away suddenly at Lockhart on Sunday 4th August 2019. Dearly loved husband of Tracy. Adored and devoted father of Tom and Kara, Jayde and Josh, Simon and Danielle. Proud 'Poppy Cango' of Carter James. Loved son of Charlie and Eileen Hounsell (both dec'd). Loved brother of Johnny, Roy, James (dec'd), Barry (dec'd), Kenny, Maree, Kathryn, Barbara, Peter (dec'd) and Aileen and brother-in-law of too many to list! A much loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be offered in St Mary's Catholic Church, Lockhart on Wednesday 14th August 2019 commencing at 11am. Following Prayers the Cortege will proceed to the Lockhart Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 10, 2019