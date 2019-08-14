|
BARTEL Geoffrey 22.9.1958 - 9.8.2019
My love for 41 years. Knowing you will be watching over me and waiting for me will be my comfort. You fought to stay for as long as you could. You were a wonderful father and mentor to our 3 children and then their families. You were a wonderful mate to our friends. I will hold you close forever and be with you soon enough.
My Mr Fixit.
Love eternally, Vick.
Our beloved son Geoff. With tears we saw you suffer. We watched you fade away. Our hearts were slowly breaking. As you fought so hard to stay. So strong and positive on the outside. But with a heart of gold. So loving, caring and compassionate. Always willing to lend a hand. We thank you God for giving us such a wonderful son.
In our hearts forever, never forgotten.
Mum and Dad.
Dear husband of Vicki. Loving father and father in law to Kellie & Heath, Laura & Brian, Russell & Carina, and his little mate Dusty. Dearest Pop of Eve, Joe, Darcy, Hollie, Rocco & Grace. Missed dearly by Coral & George (dec) Kelley, Robyn & John Scales, Jo & Chris Hynes and families.
Sweet is the sleep
that ends all pain.
Always in our thoughts.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 14, 2019