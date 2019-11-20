Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Brunskill Rd
Lake Albert
Geoffrey Ronald KOHLHAGEN


1957 - 2019
Geoffrey Ronald KOHLHAGEN Notice
KOHLHAGEN Geoffrey Ronald (Geoff)

Commenced his next journey, after a two year battle with cancer, on Tuesday 19th November 2019. Dearly loved son of Bruce & Joan (both dec). Loving little brother, brother-in-law and friend to Sandra and Shirley & Jim. Treasured uncle and uncle-in-law to Kate, Elle & Asad and Tom & Alicia. Great mate to many.



'At peace tinkering on his ute in the eternal shed with Brucey and patting his beloved dogs, Bitchey and Sparky.'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held graveside, at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Monday 25th November, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 20, 2019
