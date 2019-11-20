|
KOHLHAGEN Geoffrey Ronald (Geoff)
Commenced his next journey, after a two year battle with cancer, on Tuesday 19th November 2019. Dearly loved son of Bruce & Joan (both dec). Loving little brother, brother-in-law and friend to Sandra and Shirley & Jim. Treasured uncle and uncle-in-law to Kate, Elle & Asad and Tom & Alicia. Great mate to many.
'At peace tinkering on his ute in the eternal shed with Brucey and patting his beloved dogs, Bitchey and Sparky.'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held graveside, at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Monday 25th November, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 20, 2019