EDWARDS George James Family and friends of the late George Edwards are invited to his funeral service which will be held at the Glenmorus Memorial Gardens Chapel, 54 Glenmorus St, Glenroy on Thursday 5th December 2019 commencing at 2pm.
The burial will take place immediately following the service in the adjacent cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to
RDA (riding with disabled)
Albury Burrumbuttock hay runners at
www.hayrunners.com
Envelopes will be available at the chapel.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 30, 2019