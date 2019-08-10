|
MARTIN Gerard Michael Funeral Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Mr Gerard Michael Martin will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 11.00 am. The funeral will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass for the Mulwala Cemetery. No flowers by request. In lieu donations to Friends In Common would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Church.
Rosary will be recited in the Chapel of Yarrawonga-Mulwala Funerals 67 Ely Street Yarrawonga on Tuesday evening 13th August at 6.00 pm.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 10, 2019