Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yarrawonga-Mulwala Funerals Pty Ltd
67 Ely Street
Yarrawonga, Victoria 3730
(03) 5743 2967
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard Michael MARTIN

Gerard Michael MARTIN Notice
MARTIN Gerard Michael Funeral Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Mr Gerard Michael Martin will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 11.00 am. The funeral will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass for the Mulwala Cemetery. No flowers by request. In lieu donations to Friends In Common would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Church.

Rosary will be recited in the Chapel of Yarrawonga-Mulwala Funerals 67 Ely Street Yarrawonga on Tuesday evening 13th August at 6.00 pm.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.