Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda BOWRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Christine BOWRAN


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Glenda Christine BOWRAN Notice
BOWRAN (Sutherland) Glenda Christine 29.11.1951~11.10.2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 11th October, 2019. Aged 67 years.

Dearly loved wife of Andy.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of Leigh and Fran, Steven and Angela. Loved Nanny of Tyson, Robbie, Mia, Bridie, Dylan, Harley and Jimmy.



'Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.'

Glenda, you will live in our hearts forever, we will miss you every day! Rest well our darling Wife, Mum and Nanny.

Love and laughter always.

xxxx
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.