|
|
BOWRAN (Sutherland) Glenda Christine 29.11.1951~11.10.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 11th October, 2019. Aged 67 years.
Dearly loved wife of Andy.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Leigh and Fran, Steven and Angela. Loved Nanny of Tyson, Robbie, Mia, Bridie, Dylan, Harley and Jimmy.
'Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.'
Glenda, you will live in our hearts forever, we will miss you every day! Rest well our darling Wife, Mum and Nanny.
Love and laughter always.
xxxx
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 16, 2019