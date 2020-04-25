Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda COULTHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Jean COULTHARD


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Glenda Jean COULTHARD Notice
COULTHARD (Hurst) Glenda Jean 1.9.1951~20.4.2020

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness on Monday, 20th April, 2020, at home. Aged 68 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dallas and Carla and Ainsley and Damien. Adoring Grandy of Stephanie and Cade. Adoring Mama to Pepper, Frankie and Tex.



'Forever loved, to the moon and back'



Thank you to Ang and the Palliative District Nurse Team.

Due to Government Restrictions a private family funeral will be held. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -