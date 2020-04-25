|
|
COULTHARD (Hurst) Glenda Jean 1.9.1951~20.4.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness on Monday, 20th April, 2020, at home. Aged 68 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Dallas and Carla and Ainsley and Damien. Adoring Grandy of Stephanie and Cade. Adoring Mama to Pepper, Frankie and Tex.
'Forever loved, to the moon and back'
Thank you to Ang and the Palliative District Nurse Team.
Due to Government Restrictions a private family funeral will be held. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 25, 2020