KEARNEY (nee Smith) Glenda Marion 8.4.1945 - 26.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at Westmont Homestead surrounded by her loving family. Cherished and loved wife of David. Much loved mother and mother in law of Phillip & Leanne; Narelle & John; Joanne. Nanna of 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sister and sister in law to Liz (Libby) & Ian.
It's hard to walk the road alone
Instead of side by side.
But there comes a time for all of us,
When the paths of life divide,
As you have gone before me,
One thing I ask of you,
Walk slowly down the Heavenly path,
Till I catch up with you.
Love always, David
~~~~~~
With tears we saw you suffer,
We watched you fade away,
Our hearts were slowly breaking,
As you fought so hard to stay,
You did not want to leave us
But you did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
Love Phil, Leanne and family
~~~~~~
We knew the time was coming
And soon we would have to part
Your weary days are over
And troubled nights have passed,
God gently took you from us
And gave you peace at last.
Love Narelle; Joanne and their families
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 31, 2019