Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda KEARNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Marion KEARNEY


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Glenda Marion KEARNEY Notice
KEARNEY (nee Smith) Glenda Marion 8.4.1945 - 26.8.2019



Passed away peacefully at Westmont Homestead surrounded by her loving family. Cherished and loved wife of David. Much loved mother and mother in law of Phillip & Leanne; Narelle & John; Joanne. Nanna of 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sister and sister in law to Liz (Libby) & Ian.



It's hard to walk the road alone

Instead of side by side.

But there comes a time for all of us,

When the paths of life divide,

As you have gone before me,

One thing I ask of you,

Walk slowly down the Heavenly path,

Till I catch up with you.

Love always, David

~~~~~~

With tears we saw you suffer,

We watched you fade away,

Our hearts were slowly breaking,

As you fought so hard to stay,

You did not want to leave us

But you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

Love Phil, Leanne and family

~~~~~~

We knew the time was coming

And soon we would have to part

Your weary days are over

And troubled nights have passed,

God gently took you from us

And gave you peace at last.

Love Narelle; Joanne and their families
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.