|
|
|
Nixon The Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Glenn Leslie Nixon will be held at the Sanctuary Chapel, Bunurong Memorial Park, 790 Frankston Dandenong Rd, Dandenong South Vic on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Guide Dogs Aust. An Interment of Ashes Service will be held at the Oaklands Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Oaklands NSW on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 230pm. -Private Cremation- Brember Family Funerals www.bremberfamilyfunerals.com 0429 920 241
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 27, 2020