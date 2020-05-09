Home

Lester & Son Funeral Directors
49 Thomas Mitchell Dr
Wodonga, New South Wales
02 6056 1700
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Gloria May FEUERHERDT


1923 - 2020
Gloria May FEUERHERDT Notice
FEUERHERDT (nee Wenke) Gloria May 22.4.1923 - 3.5.2020



Passed away peacefully aged 97. Loving Mum and mother-in-law of Neville & June. Cherished Nana of Sandra & Sean, Stephen & Sharon, Diane & Damien. Adored Great Nana of James, Bailey and D'Arcy; Joshua, Ryan and Casey; Connor and Hamish.



Those we loved can never be more than

a thought away, for as long as there

is a memory, they live in our hearts to stay.



Loved daughter of Helen & Bernie Goldsworthy. A special Mother, who cared for all her family. God took her into his care after a short illness. Loved Nana of Julianne, Debra, Graeme, David, Shane & Tanya & family. She will be sadly missed by all. Rest in peace.



It broke our hearts to say goodbye, but our loving memories we will treasure forever. Cherished Nana of Julianne, Dave, Bryce, Renee and family. Xxx



Nana, you mean the world to us and we will never forget you. Thank you for all the love and great times we shared together. Until we meet again. Love you forever, Linda & Jay & Michael and Rachael. Xxx

PS Give Granddad big hugs and kisses from us.



Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020
