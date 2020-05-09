|
FEUERHERDT (nee Wenke) Gloria May 22.4.1923 - 3.5.2020
Passed away peacefully aged 97. Loving Mum and mother-in-law of Neville & June. Cherished Nana of Sandra & Sean, Stephen & Sharon, Diane & Damien. Adored Great Nana of James, Bailey and D'Arcy; Joshua, Ryan and Casey; Connor and Hamish.
Those we loved can never be more than
a thought away, for as long as there
is a memory, they live in our hearts to stay.
Loved daughter of Helen & Bernie Goldsworthy. A special Mother, who cared for all her family. God took her into his care after a short illness. Loved Nana of Julianne, Debra, Graeme, David, Shane & Tanya & family. She will be sadly missed by all. Rest in peace.
It broke our hearts to say goodbye, but our loving memories we will treasure forever. Cherished Nana of Julianne, Dave, Bryce, Renee and family. Xxx
Nana, you mean the world to us and we will never forget you. Thank you for all the love and great times we shared together. Until we meet again. Love you forever, Linda & Jay & Michael and Rachael. Xxx
PS Give Granddad big hugs and kisses from us.
Published in The Border Mail on May 9, 2020