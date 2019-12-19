|
MILLER (Fuge) Grace Eileen Grace passed away on December 18 2019 at Glenview Nursing Home Rutherglen aged 97 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Laurie and much-loved mother and mother in law of Paul (dec) and Kelvin and Jenny. Special Nanny to Kyle, Lora, Matthieu and Erica, and Lauren. Nanny Grace to Isabel and Darcy.
Thank you Nan for the times we shared
The love you gave and the way you cared.
We treasure the times we had together
And wished they could have gone on forever,
You have left a space no-one can fill
We will miss you Nan and always will.
Published in The Border Mail from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019