Howard Squires Funerals
PO Box 358
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Rutherglen Senior Citizens Clubrooms
Douglas Street
Rutherglen
Grace Eileen MILLER

Grace Eileen MILLER Notice
MILLER (Fuge) Grace Eileen Grace passed away on December 18 2019 at Glenview Nursing Home Rutherglen aged 97 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Laurie and much-loved mother and mother in law of Paul (dec) and Kelvin and Jenny. Special Nanny to Kyle, Lora, Matthieu and Erica, and Lauren. Nanny Grace to Isabel and Darcy.



Thank you Nan for the times we shared

The love you gave and the way you cared.

We treasure the times we had together

And wished they could have gone on forever,

You have left a space no-one can fill

We will miss you Nan and always will.
Published in The Border Mail from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
