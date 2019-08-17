|
|
TAYLOR Harry Sydney 25/05/35 - 14/08/19
It is with great sadness that the family of Harry announces he peacefully passed away on Wednesday 14th August, 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Gwen
A voice I love is still
You worked so hard for us
I will always cherish
the love and memories
Love you heaps.
Gwen
Loved father and father-in-law of Anthony and Sandra, Mark and Leanne, Joy and Chris Muller, Kerrie and Ben Gesswein.
Devoted Pop of Lucy, Nathan and Annabel, Claire, Tim and Kirsty, Zac, Brandon and Alarna, Luke, Shaylee, Matthew, Ella and Xanthe.
Old Poppy to Jasmin, Harvey and Leon.
We hold him close in
our hearts
And there he will
remain
To walk with us
throughout our lives
Until we meet again.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 17, 2019