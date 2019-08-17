Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Sydney TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Harry Sydney TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Harry Sydney 25/05/35 - 14/08/19



It is with great sadness that the family of Harry announces he peacefully passed away on Wednesday 14th August, 2019.



Dearly loved husband of Gwen



A voice I love is still

You worked so hard for us

I will always cherish

the love and memories

Love you heaps.

Gwen



Loved father and father-in-law of Anthony and Sandra, Mark and Leanne, Joy and Chris Muller, Kerrie and Ben Gesswein.



Devoted Pop of Lucy, Nathan and Annabel, Claire, Tim and Kirsty, Zac, Brandon and Alarna, Luke, Shaylee, Matthew, Ella and Xanthe.



Old Poppy to Jasmin, Harvey and Leon.



We hold him close in

our hearts

And there he will

remain

To walk with us

throughout our lives

Until we meet again.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.