Harry (Joe) WOODING

Harry (Joe) WOODING Notice
WOODING Harry (Joe) O.A.M. Family and friends of the late Joe Wooding are invited to the celebration of his life which will take place at St Matthew's Anglican Church, 516 Kiewa St, Albury on Thursday 13th February 2020 commencing at 1:30 pm. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will leave for the Glenmorus Gardens Cemetery, Union Rd North Albury.



In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully received towards the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. Envelopes available at the church



Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 12, 2020
