Heather Ivey BUCKLEY

Heather Ivey BUCKLEY Notice
BUCKLEY (Macdonald) Heather Ivey Late of Albury, formerly of Gellibrand.

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 at Dellacourt, Lutheran Aged Care, aged 81 years.

Loved daughter of Ellen and Hector (both dec).

Loving sister & sister-in-law of Coral & Don.

Cherished aunty of David, Lynette, Lois & Peter(dec).

Former wife of Sam (dec) & special friend to Lenny (dec).

Devoted and dearly loved mother of Donna & Wayne and Craig.

Nanna to Todd & Annie.



With tears we saw you suffer, we watched you fade away,

Our hearts were slowly breaking, as you fought so hard to stay,

You did not want to leave us, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.



Bowling

In

Heaven's Garden





A Private Family Service Will Be Held



Published in The Border Mail on July 27, 2019
