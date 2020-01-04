Home

Heather Jean FEUERHERDT


1922 - 2019
Heather Jean FEUERHERDT Notice
FEUERHERDT (nee Burge) Heather Jean 5.10.1922 - 31.12.2019



Of Mountain View, Walla Walla; finally at rest aged 97 years. Beloved wife of Stanley Norman (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Judith (dec) & Don, Wendy, Rob & Cheryl, Lindsay & Corrie (both dec) and Des & Anne. Special Nan of Felicity, Priscilla and Shai and their families. Grandmother to 16 grand children, and great grandmother to 38 great grandchildren.



You worked hard for everything,

and everyone. It's time for you to rest.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 4, 2020
