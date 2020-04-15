|
|
COOK Helene Margaret 07/09/1925 - 09/04/2020 Late of Wangaratta and formerly of Milawa. Passed away peacefully at Illoura surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Harold (dec), Mother and Mother in law of Janice and Graeme Booth, Barrie and Marjory, Anne and Maurie Tyrell. Adored Nanna of Renee and Greg, Katrina and Adam, Andrea, Greg and Hannah, Martin and Pamela, Darren and Rhi, Kylie and Xavier, Mark and Alicia, Stephanie and Ryan, Angela and Bronson. Great Nanna Cook of Lucas, Zachary, Jay, Ethan, Charlie, Nina, Rosie, Lilly, Jimmy, Annie, Isabelle, Lou, Robbie and Adelaide. Daughter of Andrew and Ida Ferguson, sister and sister in law of Verna and John Nugent and Laurence and Tup Ferguson. Beautiful memories. A private Ceremony will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 15, 2020