BRUNSKILL, Herbert Norman Herbie Passed away on Sunday, 8 September 2019. Late of Woodhaven Aged Care, Lockhart. Beloved husband of Clare (dec). Loving father of Kerry and Stephen and their families. Aged 91 years. Resting peacefully, never to be forgotten. The relatives and friends of the late Herbert Norman Brunskill are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday, 16 September 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St Aidan's Anglican Church, Lockhart after a service commencing at 10.30 am for interment in the Lockhart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Woodhaven Aged Care Hostel Lockhart.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 13, 2019