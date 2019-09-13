Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert BRUNSKILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Norman "Herbie" BRUNSKILL

Add a Memory
Herbert Norman "Herbie" BRUNSKILL Notice
BRUNSKILL, Herbert Norman Herbie Passed away on Sunday, 8 September 2019. Late of Woodhaven Aged Care, Lockhart. Beloved husband of Clare (dec). Loving father of Kerry and Stephen and their families. Aged 91 years. Resting peacefully, never to be forgotten. The relatives and friends of the late Herbert Norman Brunskill are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday, 16 September 2019. The cortege is appointed to leave St Aidan's Anglican Church, Lockhart after a service commencing at 10.30 am for interment in the Lockhart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Woodhaven Aged Care Hostel Lockhart.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.