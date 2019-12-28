|
TATE A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mrs Hilda "Betty" Tate will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, Clifton Street, Euroa on Friday 3 rd January 2020 commencing at 2.00 pm. A Committal Service will be held at the Rutherglen Cemetery prior to the Memorial Service commencing at 10.30 am Everyone welcome to attend both. In lieu of flowers donations to 'Granite Hill, Euroa' in memory of Betty would be preferred. Envelopes will be available at the church. Those attending are asked to wear a splash of colour in memory of Betty. N J Todd Funeral Directors Euroa 1800 352 425 Benalla 03 5762 2461 Member AFDA
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 28, 2019