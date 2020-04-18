Home

Hubertus (Bert) STEENBERGEN

Hubertus (Bert) STEENBERGEN Notice
STEENBERGEN Hubertus (Bert) 29.05.1950 - 16.04.2020



Deeply loved husband of Carolina, passed away at home with her by his side. Loving brother of Ann and Antoinette. Dearly loved by his family and friends in Australia and the Netherlands.



'Always In Our Hearts'



The family of Hubertus advise that in the light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private farewell. They sincerely thank you for your messages of love, care and support at this difficult time.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 18, 2020
