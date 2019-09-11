Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Hargreave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Hargreave


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Hugh Hargreave Notice
Hargreave

Hugh

We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hugh.

Hugh was an integral & dedicated member of the Westside Community Centre for over 25 years. His passion & commitment to the Centre will continue to inspire us all & he leaves a strong legacy within our community. We are blessed to have had such an amazing & caring man alongside us, 

From everyone at the Westside Community Centre

Lester & Sons

0260405066
logo

Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.