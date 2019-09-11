|
|
Hargreave
Hugh
We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Hugh.
Hugh was an integral & dedicated member of the Westside Community Centre for over 25 years. His passion & commitment to the Centre will continue to inspire us all & he leaves a strong legacy within our community. We are blessed to have had such an amazing & caring man alongside us,
From everyone at the Westside Community Centre
Lester & Sons
0260405066
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 11, 2019