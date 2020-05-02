|
JESSUP Ian Allan Tiger Late of Beechworth, Passed away suddenly on Thursday, 30 April, 2020. Aged 68 years. Loving husband and best friend of Dianne. Dearly loved dad of Scott and Rachel. Much loved father in law of Kate and John. Adored pop of Ruby, Maggie and Clare. Dearly loved poppo of Grace. Deep in our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day. Private funeral arrangements. John & Christine Haddrick Wangaratta 03 5722 2525 Mt Beauty 03 5754 4050 northeastfunerals.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on May 2, 2020