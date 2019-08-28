|
MORRISON Ian David 27.10.1938-26.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at Lutheran Aged Care, Dellacourt, West Albury, with family by his side. Adored father of Andrew, Simon and George. Father-in-law of Nicole, Rebecca and Simon. Pa to his grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Beau, Zoe, Gracie, Jorja, Nicholas, Archer, Ivy and Alice. Loving brother of Donald (dec) and Janet.
Peace Perfect Peace
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 28, 2019