Scholz Ida (nee Schreiber) 27.3.1928 - 15.4.2020 Passed away at Epworth Hospital Melbourne aged 92 years. Resident of Yackandandah for over 70 years. Loving wife of Harold (dec Jan 2011). Much loved Mother of Marlane, Veronica & Leslie. Adored Nan of 10 Grandchildren and "Big-Nan" of 10 Great-Grandchildren. Sister of Reimer, Mae, Betty, Allan (all dec), Peter, Dalby Qld & Geoff, Wangaratta. "Come unto Me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." (Matt 11:28) Much loved Mother/Mother-in-law of Marlane & Darryl Cross, Rowville; Veronica & Mark Hammat, Ovens; Leslie, Yackandandah & Robyn, Wodonga. How blessed we were to have had a Mother who loved us and prayed for us. . Adored Nan of Sonia & Colin Sires, Rowville; Tammy & Brendon Winters, Bonbeach, David & Andrea Cross, Thailand. Anna & Darren Keogh, Bendigo; Matthew & Simone Hammat, Lavington & Joshua Hammat, Ovens. Chantal Scholz, Geelong; Kelsey Scholz, Yackandandah; Mitchell Scholz, Leneva & Olivia Scholz, Albury. Big Nan of Samuel & Noah Sires, Isabella Winters, Tobiah, Eliana & Spencer Cross; Siobhan, Arriah & Oscar Keogh & Abel Hammat. The family wish to sincerely thank the many friends who have shared their love and shown kindness and care to our Mother. She will be missed but is now in the arms of Jesus. A private committal service will be held at the Yackandandah Cemetery, a video of the service will be available on the e-Tributes site. E-tributes can be posted at: botanical.etributes.com.au/etributes/ida-scholz/
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 18, 2020