Reid (nee Tresidder) Irene Frances 24.11.1943 - 22.11.2019 It is with a heavy heart that we advise the passing of Irene the much loved wife to Bob of 52 years and adored Mother and friend to Nicholas, Catherine, Lisa and partners. Irene was proud of and dearly loved her 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Irene was 2nd daughter to The Late Grace and Frank Tresidder (Tawonga Victoria). Sister to Nancy, Mary and sister-in-law Guni (Victoria) and sister to The Late Tau Tresidder. Irene passed away peacefully at home with her family around her. We sincerely thank our friends here and overseas for the loving support. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ A service in tribute of Irene's life will be held on Monday 2nd December 2019 at Leura Memorial Gardens and Crematorium commencing at 2pm. By special request no flowers however, a thoughtful donation to Cancer Wellness Support Blue Mountains and Penrith valley would be appreciated. T.R. Brownjohn Memorial Home Katoomba (02) 4782 2613 Springwood (02) 4751 5665 Personally owned Accredited member of the A.F.D.A.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 27, 2019