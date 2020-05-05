Home

Mason Park Funerals
95 Mason St
Wangaratta, Victoria 3677
5721-5060
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Isabel "Joan" Cooper


1929 - 2020
Isabel "Joan" Cooper Notice
Cooper

Isabel Joan

Passed away peacefully at Yackandandah Aged Care Facility on Friday 1 May 2020 - aged 90 years. Loving daughter of Alf and Irene Ward (dec). Dear sister of Ken (dec), Freda, Phyllis (dec), David, Margaret (dec) and Lorraine (dec).

Much loved mum, mother-in-law to Les & Dianne, Gary and Lissa.  Adored by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Deeply loved and forever in our hearts.  Private service due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mason Park Funerals

(03) 5721 5060
Published in The Border Mail on May 5, 2020
