|
|
Cooper
Isabel Joan
Passed away peacefully at Yackandandah Aged Care Facility on Friday 1 May 2020 - aged 90 years. Loving daughter of Alf and Irene Ward (dec). Dear sister of Ken (dec), Freda, Phyllis (dec), David, Margaret (dec) and Lorraine (dec).
Much loved mum, mother-in-law to Les & Dianne, Gary and Lissa. Adored by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Deeply loved and forever in our hearts. Private service due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Mason Park Funerals
(03) 5721 5060
Published in The Border Mail on May 5, 2020