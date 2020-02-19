Home

Isobel Lorraine BEATSON


1938 - 2020
BEATSON (Jinnette) Isobel Lorraine 10/01/1938 - 11/02/2020 We have lost our beloved Issi, Mum, Nanny, Nanny B. Loving and devoted wife of Johnny for 63 years. Much loved Mum of Russell and Maree, Dayle and Judy, and Leesa. Adored Nanny of 11 and cherished Nanny B to 6 Â½. Thank you for a lifetime of memories, for your love, kindness, help and encouragement. Always in our hearts and minds. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Bright, Myrtleford and Wangaratta Base hospitals. A private family service has been held in accordance with her wishes. John & Christine Haddrick Wangaratta 03 5722 2525 Mt Beauty 03 5754 4050 northeastfunerals.com.au



Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 19, 2020
