Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Squires Funerals
PO Box 358
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan KAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Edward KAY

Add a Memory
Ivan Edward KAY Notice
KAY Ivan Edward 19.6.1949 - 23.9.2019

Ivan passed away peacefully at Corowa Hospital after much suffering.



So dearly loved & so many cherished memories

You will be in our hearts forever.



Loving husband of Maureen, amazing Dad to Brendan and Michelle, Glenn and Tania, Scott (dec), Mark and Sheridan.

Pop to Luke, Campbell, Ashlee, Jessie, Dylan, Tristan, Jackson, Harrison and Charlie.

Great Pop to Bailey, Theo and Lily.



Gone camping and fishing forever.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.