KAY Ivan Edward 19.6.1949 - 23.9.2019
Ivan passed away peacefully at Corowa Hospital after much suffering.
So dearly loved & so many cherished memories
You will be in our hearts forever.
Loving husband of Maureen, amazing Dad to Brendan and Michelle, Glenn and Tania, Scott (dec), Mark and Sheridan.
Pop to Luke, Campbell, Ashlee, Jessie, Dylan, Tristan, Jackson, Harrison and Charlie.
Great Pop to Bailey, Theo and Lily.
Gone camping and fishing forever.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 24, 2019