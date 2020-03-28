|
SETKA Ivan 5.9.1937~25.3.2020
Passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020, at Wodonga Hospital. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Mila for 59 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Milan (Michael) and Nada, Mary and Jamie. Loved dida (grandfather) of Dominica and Gabriela, Matthew, Benjamin and Serena. Loved great dida of Cleo.
You were always there for us and you will never be forgotten. Rest peacefully in God's care.
'Volimo te najvise na svitu'
Thank you to Ivan's doctors for the care they provided and the medical team and staff at the Wodonga Hospital.Thank you also to Conway Funeral Home.
Our apologies, due to Government Restrictions a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 28, 2020