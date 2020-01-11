|
|
TAYLOR (nee Prince) Ivy Beryl (Beryl) 10.11.1928 - 3.1.2020 Formerly of Timboon, Mongan's Bridge, Chiltern and Wodonga. Passed away suddenly at Wodonga Hospital, aged 91, with her family by her side. Much loved mother and mother in law of Gwen & Graeme Mudford, Bill (dec), Alan & Cheryl, Jill, Gary & Judy and their extended families. Beloved older sister of Marjorie Taylor and auntie to her family. Life is not the same without you. The sun still rises in the east and darkness falls at night. But nothing now seems quite the same, each day is not as bright. The birds still sing, the flowers grow, the breeze stills whispers, too. But it will never, ever be the same world without you. It's so sad that you had to go your leaving caused such pain. But you were so very special and earth's loss is Heaven's gain. 'Loved And Remembered Always'
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 11, 2020