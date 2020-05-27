Home

Jake Evans


1995 - 2020
Jake Evans Notice
Evans

Jake

No words seem to be enough to express our sadness on the loss of Jake. He was definitely one of the good ones, his cheeky smile and generous caring personality was one in a million.To Chub, Chez, Lize and extended family, it was a pleasure to have Jake as part of the Cudgewa Football Netball Club community. He will be sadly missed and never forgotton.

From the Committee, Players & Supporters of the Cudgewa Football Netball Club. 

Published in The Border Mail on May 27, 2020
