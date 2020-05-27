|
Evans Jake 29.01.1995 ~ 20.05.2020 Adored son of James & Cheryl. Much loved brother & protector of his sister Alliza & her partner Jack. "A young man with an infectious smile has walked-by leaving footprints on our hearts forever" Our beautiful brave Jakey Boy You are near even if we don't see you, You are with us even if you are far away, You are in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our lives always. We send you our endless love We'll be seeing you ........... ~ A celebration of Jakes Life will take place at A later date to be advised ~ ~~~~~~~~~~ We have no words to describe our loss But feel so blessed to have had you as our Grandson always considerate and loving. You will forever be in our hearts Bob & Barbara Brown (Gran & Pa) ~~~~~~~~~~ Our dearest Jake, gone too soon. We miss your energy, love and never ending care of all around you. Your infectious love of life and adventure drew all into your amazing world, giving us so many wonderful memories. Your courage and bravery had no bounds. Never forgotten, for love never dies. Fee, Doog, Han, Alex, Toby, Katherine, Arch and Harrie. ~~~~~~~~~~ Your battle was fought with courage, hope & humour. Beautiful memories have been made with our very brave Grandson. Your infectious smile and humour will stay with us forever. We miss and love you so much little fellow. You will be forever in our hearts Jakey. Nan and Pop Evans
Published in The Border Mail on May 27, 2020