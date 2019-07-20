Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jamern EMMETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamern Glen EMMETT

Add a Memory
Jamern Glen EMMETT In Memoriam
Emmett Jamern Glen 20.3.1944 -20.7.2018 Partings come, and hearts are broken, Loved one's go, with words unspoken, Deep in our hearts, there's a memory kept, For a Son and Brother, we'll never forget. His memory is as dear today, as in the hour he passed away, Sunshine fades and shadows fall, But sweet remembrance outlasts them all. You're in a happier place now without pain. Love from Mum and Dad (dec), Lesley and Charles Nicholson and family. Susan and Terrey Stephens and family. Patricia and Desmond Neukother and family.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.