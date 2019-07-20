|
Emmett Jamern Glen 20.3.1944 -20.7.2018 Partings come, and hearts are broken, Loved one's go, with words unspoken, Deep in our hearts, there's a memory kept, For a Son and Brother, we'll never forget. His memory is as dear today, as in the hour he passed away, Sunshine fades and shadows fall, But sweet remembrance outlasts them all. You're in a happier place now without pain. Love from Mum and Dad (dec), Lesley and Charles Nicholson and family. Susan and Terrey Stephens and family. Patricia and Desmond Neukother and family.
Published in The Border Mail on July 20, 2019