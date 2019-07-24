Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James HUNTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Walter (Jimbo) HUNTLEY

Add a Memory
James Walter (Jimbo) HUNTLEY Notice
HUNTLEY James Walter (Jimbo) Passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (dec), loving father and father in law of Darryl and Christine, Kerrie, Narelle and Dale, Andrew and Jess, and adored Pop of Hayden, Zachary, Olivia, Thomas, Ashlee and Jordan, Jack and Harry, and Jeremy, Isla and Beau and great Poppy to Joseph.



God looked around his garden

and found an empty space,

He then looked down upon the earth

and found a tired face

He put his arms around you

and lifted you to rest.

because he only takes the best
Published in The Border Mail on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.