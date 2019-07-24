|
HUNTLEY James Walter (Jimbo) Passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (dec), loving father and father in law of Darryl and Christine, Kerrie, Narelle and Dale, Andrew and Jess, and adored Pop of Hayden, Zachary, Olivia, Thomas, Ashlee and Jordan, Jack and Harry, and Jeremy, Isla and Beau and great Poppy to Joseph.
God looked around his garden
and found an empty space,
He then looked down upon the earth
and found a tired face
He put his arms around you
and lifted you to rest.
because he only takes the best
Published in The Border Mail on July 24, 2019