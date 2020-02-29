Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Corryong and District Memorial Hall
1-9 Hanson St
Corryong
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James PENMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William PENMAN


2001 - 2020
Add a Memory
James William PENMAN Notice
PENMAN James William 18.09.2001 - 23.02.2020





Passed away tragically at Khancoban.

Most dearly loved son of Chris & Judy.

Loving brother of Sarah,

and loving partner of Claire.

~~~~~

My beautiful son, my best friend ever.

I could not have been prouder of you.

If only you could see everyone now,

how many lives you have touched;

so many posts from people I don't even know.

My greatest regret forever will be that when

you really needed me, I couldn't help you.

Your ever-loving father.

~~~~~

My cherished son who was

making his way into adulthood.

You were loved and respected by all with your ready smile and friendly, self-sacrificing nature.

Words cannot express the anguish

I feel now that you are gone.

I will miss you terribly.

It was a privilege to call myself your Mum.

~~~~~

My sweet little brother, who ended up being my best friend - and my favourite person in the world. 18 years of memories with you isn't enough to soften the heartache I am feeling. What does help, is knowing how many people adored you, who were lucky enough to have met you and call you their friend.

Forever in my heart and by my side,

Your devoted sister.

~~~~~

To the love of my life, my best friend and my world, I cannot thank you enough for blessing me and many others with your gorgeous smile and your wonderful, kindhearted personality. Even though you aren't by my side, you're with me in the sky, day and night

I know you're watching over us all.

With all my heart, I love you Jamesy.

Your forever and always loving partner.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -