PENMAN James William 18.09.2001 - 23.02.2020
Passed away tragically at Khancoban.
Most dearly loved son of Chris & Judy.
Loving brother of Sarah,
and loving partner of Claire.
~~~~~
My beautiful son, my best friend ever.
I could not have been prouder of you.
If only you could see everyone now,
how many lives you have touched;
so many posts from people I don't even know.
My greatest regret forever will be that when
you really needed me, I couldn't help you.
Your ever-loving father.
~~~~~
My cherished son who was
making his way into adulthood.
You were loved and respected by all with your ready smile and friendly, self-sacrificing nature.
Words cannot express the anguish
I feel now that you are gone.
I will miss you terribly.
It was a privilege to call myself your Mum.
~~~~~
My sweet little brother, who ended up being my best friend - and my favourite person in the world. 18 years of memories with you isn't enough to soften the heartache I am feeling. What does help, is knowing how many people adored you, who were lucky enough to have met you and call you their friend.
Forever in my heart and by my side,
Your devoted sister.
~~~~~
To the love of my life, my best friend and my world, I cannot thank you enough for blessing me and many others with your gorgeous smile and your wonderful, kindhearted personality. Even though you aren't by my side, you're with me in the sky, day and night
I know you're watching over us all.
With all my heart, I love you Jamesy.
Your forever and always loving partner.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 29, 2020