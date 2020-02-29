|
|
|
PENMAN James William Family and friends of the late James Penman are invited to attend his funeral service, which will be held at the Corryong and District Memorial Hall, 1-9 Hanson St, Corryong on Friday 6th March 2020, commencing at 11.00am. Following the service, the cortege will leave for the Corryong Cemetery, Memorial Ave, Corryong.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Beyond Blue or Headspace, envelopes will be available on the day.
Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 29, 2020