Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Corryong and District Memorial Hall
1-9 Hanson St
Corryong
James William PENMAN


2001 - 2020
James William PENMAN Notice
PENMAN James William Family and friends of the late James Penman are invited to attend his funeral service, which will be held at the Corryong and District Memorial Hall, 1-9 Hanson St, Corryong on Friday 6th March 2020, commencing at 11.00am. Following the service, the cortege will leave for the Corryong Cemetery, Memorial Ave, Corryong.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Beyond Blue or Headspace, envelopes will be available on the day.



Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 29, 2020
