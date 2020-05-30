Home

Smith James William lV 27.7.44 - 25.5 2020 Journeyed via Aberdeen Scotland, Williamstown, Little Chicago, Newport, Traralgon and Wodonga. Loved youngest son of James William and Hannah Newlands Smith and son-in-law of George and Isobel Stevenson (all dec). Much loved Dad (Jimbo), and father-in-law of Rodney and Helen, Julie and Phillip, Tina and Big Al. Pa (with Nana Caz) of Zachary James, Isabella, Laura, Harrison, Fraser James, Mackinley, Blake and JJ. Much loved brother of Russell (The Smith Boys), and thoughts are with sisters, Lily and Jennifer. Loved uncle of Brad, Jacqueline, Mark & Kristy. Are we ready ? - Who loves Pa ?
Published in The Border Mail on May 30, 2020
