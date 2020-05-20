|
Girdler Jan Margaret A funeral will be held to celebrate the life of Jan Margaret Girdler on Friday May 22nd 2020 at the Albury Presbyterian Church's, 402 Wagga Road to commence at 11am. During these difficult times it is hard to have all her much loved friends attend, to send a card to the family to let them know that you are thinking of them at this time please send them to Radcliffe Funeral Services, Lindsay Radcliffe FAIE, 4 Moorefield Park Drive, Wodonga, Vic, 3690 and we will pass them on. The funeral service will be recorded and placed on the internet, to receive a link and password please email myself Lindsay Radcliffe at: [email protected] A private family cremation will be held later in the day.
Published in The Border Mail on May 20, 2020