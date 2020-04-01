Home

Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Janet Asquith


1961 - 2020
Janet Asquith Notice
Asquith (Nee Galvin)

Janet

Beloved daughter of Roy (Dec) and Edna Galvin.

Beautiful sister of Debbie and Jenny, sister in law of Chris and David.

Loving aunty of James and Anna, Lauren and Varick, Luke, Belle and Matt, and Darcy.

Not only were you my beautiful kind, caring daughter, but also my best friend.

Love you always, Mum.

The three amigos always.

Together forever.

All for one, and one for all.

Love you, Deb and Jenny.

Sleeping peacefully in Jesus arms.

Lester and Son

02 6040 5066
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 1, 2020
